Former Aggie football stand out coaching in Super Bowl 54

On Tuesday, Pamela Holland Obioman is working in her office at Prairie View A&M University. A picture hangs on the wall that she calls her inspiration.

"Johnny works so hard. He's a very very hard worker. He has a great work ethic," said Obioman.

The picture is of her brother, Johnny Holland. Holland is also a run game specialist and outside linebacker coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

"Johnny loves football. He's a perfectionist. He loves coaching, he's really enjoying working with the 49ers," said Obioman.

As many Aggies will remember, Holland had his own illustrious career. He played linebacker for A&M from 1983-1986 leading the Aggies in tackles his final three seasons. In 1993, he was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame.

After A&M, Holland played for the Green Bay Packers for seven years and was inducted into the Packer Hall of Fame.

Holland is now heading to his third Super bowl and looking for his second ring.

"He's very excited. As a matter of fact, he sent us a picture on the plane saying 'we're heading to Miami'," said Obiomon.

As the youngest of eight children, Holland will always have his family cheering him on.

"We all rally around him and support him in whatever he does," said Obiomon.