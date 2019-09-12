Former Texas A&M wide receiver arrested for aggravated assault

College Station police say former Texas A&M University wide receiver Devante "Speedy" Noil, 23, was arrested for two incidents earlier this year, including one where he pulled a knife on a security guard.

According to authorities, apartment management at the Holleman Drive complex was serving Noil an eviction notice on April 19 when he ran off. While the victim and general manager were walking away from the unit, they say Noil ran up and punched the victim in the face. Noil ran off before officers arrived.

Around midnight that night, officers were called out to the same apartment complex because Noil threatened a security guard. Police say Noil was in the computer lab playing music loudly. When asked to turn it down, the guard says Noil pulled a knife out and set it on the table.

Police arrived and chased Noil, but he got away before he could be arrested.

He was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with assault, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.