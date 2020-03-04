Former BCS Public Library Director passes away

The former Bryan/College Station Public Library Director, Larry Koeninger, passed away in his home on Mar. 2.

Having been with the city of Bryan for over 10 years as the Director of the Bryan/College Station Public Library System Koeninger was a key individual in the expansion of the Larry J. Ringer Library by increasing the funds and adopting a strategic plan for the entire library system

On Dec. 13, 2019, he celebrated his retirement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Koeninger family during this difficult time,” said Joey Dunn, City of Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Ceremonial arrangements are pending at this time.

