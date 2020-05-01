Former Blue Bell executive charged with conspiracy for listeria contamination

The United States Department of Justice is charging former Blue Bell Creameries CEO Paul Kruse with conspiracy related to listeria contamination at Blue Bell in 2015, court documents show.

The 17-page indictment was filed Friday with the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas in Travis County. The document enumerates dozens of concerns related to the company's knowledge of its listeria outbreak and alleged lack of action to protect consumers.

Kruse is charged with wire fraud/attempted wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Those charges each hold a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The filing alleges executives from the Brenham-based ice cream company, including Kruse, knew that "appropriate practices to ensure sanitary conditions were not being followed or achieved at Blue Bell manufacturing facilities" from at least 2010.

Further, the document alleges that Kruse and others concealed known and potential listeria contamination in Blue Bell products from customers.

In one instance, the government alleges Kruse and Blue Bell failed to recall affected Blue Bell products, even after stating to the FDA that the company was "recalling all Chocolate Chip Country Cookies and Great Divide bars" as quickly as possible. Instead, the government alleges Kruse and Blue Bell executives instructed delivery drivers to remove affected products from clients during regularly scheduled deliveries without sharing information about listeria contamination.

