Former Bryan councilman's home damaged by recent fire

A former Bryan city council member is working on repairs to his home after a devastating fire last week.

Al Saenz wasn’t home when the fire broke out but his two pets were. Only one made it out alive. His cat, Dos, did not survive.

“I lost a pet and just thinking of her on many occasions brings a tear to the eye. You hate to lose a member of the family in that way,” said Saenz.

Since the fire, Saenz and his dog, Una, have been staying with a friend while he tries to repair what he can. Another friend also set up an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

Saenz says as a former council member, his job has been to help the community. Now the tables have turned.

“When it’s your turn to ask for help, you almost don’t know how to do it,” said Saenz. “I want to extend a great thank you to my community, my friends, for helping out in this trying time.”

