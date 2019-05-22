Advertisement

Former Caldwell alternative education director found not guilty in child injury charge

By Hardy Meredith
Published: May. 22, 2019 at 6:11 PM CDT
A former Caldwell ISD employee was found not guilty by District Judge Carson Campbell for a child injury charge from March 2019.

According to police records, former alternative education director Brad Vestal was seen on surveillance video dragging a student by the arm and forcefully pushing him out of a door. He was indicted by a Burleson County Grand Jury on Nov. 20, 2019.

The video shows the student falling and hitting their upper back and possibly their head, according to Caldwell Police.

After an investigation -- Vestal resigned from Caldwell ISD. He was later charged with recklessly causing bodily injury to a child 14 years of age or younger.

