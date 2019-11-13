Former Defense Secretary, A&M President Robert Gates visits campus

Former Secretary of Defense and Texas A&M University President Robert Gates was back in College Station on Wednesday.

Secretary Gates was speaking at the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service. He was greeted warmly by the crowd at Rudder Theater.

Gates talked a lot about his career in public service and said that his four and a half years as president at Texas A&M was the most fun job he had. He also said he was watching what he called "the circus" in Washington, referring to the public impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump that started Wednesday.

"I personally think that at a minimum what happened with Ukraine was dishonorable and as was said many years earlier, years before now, you know impeachment is basically what the Congress says it is," said Gates.

Gates also said he's not sure if impeachment would be worth it. He's also concerned it will fall along partisan lines and further divide the country.

Gates began his public service career in 1966 when he joined the Central Intelligence Agency. He spent nearly 27 years as an intelligence professional, including nearly nine years at the National Security Council. At the White House, he served four presidents of both political parties. Gates served as director of central intelligence from 1991 until 1993, the only career officer in the CIA's history to rise from entry-level employee to director. He served as deputy director of central intelligence from 1986 until 1989 and as assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser at the White House from 1989 until 1991 under President George H. W. Bush. Gates served as secretary of defense from 2006 to 2011, and is the only secretary of defense in U.S. history to be asked to remain in that office by a newly elected president — Barack Obama.

On Gates' last day in office, Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor. He has also received the National Security Medal; the Presidential Citizens Medal; the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal; and the CIA's highest award, the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, three times.