Former Hearne Councilman Rodrick Jackson was charged with forgery over the weekend.

Jackson tried to use a counterfeit check of $2810 at a grocery store back in June, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The report says an employee of the store notified police, who confirmed with a bank it was a bad check.

Jackson was booked into the Robertson County jail at 3:34 a.m. on Saturday. Online records show he's been released.