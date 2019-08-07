Former KBTX news anchor battling cancer

Whether on the road or behind the anchor desk, Joe Brown brought you the news for more than a decade.

For viewers, he was a calming voice and a trusted face. For those in the newsroom, he was a mentor, friend, and an innovative storyteller. Now, Joe is on the other side of the camera and telling a different kind of story. It all started on Valentine's Day.

"I woke up that morning with very severe abdominal pains," Joe recalled.

The day ended in the emergency room and eventually a diagnosis.

"I didn't have to ask them to repeat it. It wasn't anything I expected them to say. My first thought was Lisa and how am I going to tell her." he said.

It was stage four gallbladder cancer.

"I just kept thinking; it's a mistake. Anything else but that," his wife Lisa remembered.

"It's a very rare type of cancer," explained Dr. Mark Floyd, Joe's doctor at the Cancer Clinic in Bryan. "There's probably only 6,000 cases per year in the U.S. and if you contrast that with breast cancer, there are about a quarter-million cases."

In Joe's case, cancer spread to his liver and nearby lymph nodes. Doctors are trying to shrink the tumor with chemotherapy so they can remove his gallbladder and part of his liver. Joe will then need more chemo to attack cancer in his lymph nodes.

"Some days are not good," Joe admitted. "And some days you want to whine about it and throw yourself a pity party. But one visit here and you'll see there are folks here who have it a lot worse than I do and a lot more on the line."

For Joe and his wife Lisa, they're taking it one day at a time.

"We've been humbled to the core by the generosity and the love and support -- and especially the prayers from everyone," Lisa said.

Joe added, "In a way, it's made me appreciate so many things that I think I took for granted and especially the people -- people from KBTX who have written me notes or called me. It's been remarkable. All of that love gives me strength."

In turn, he's using that strength to comfort those around him.

"Probably the hardest part is seeing it on other people's faces who I really care about," Joe said through tears.

"I know there's a chance that it may not work out in God's plan, or it may be His plan that I don't stay around a long time. But I know there are people who love me and it causes them a lot of pain, and there's nothing I can do about that but try to keep them uplifted as much as they uplift me."

And in true Joe Brown fashion, he can make a room cry and minutes later, lift it with laughter as he pulls off his hat bearing his bald head.

"There he his, in all his glory, bringing you the news," Joe laughed.

"Take each day as being important," Joe added. "Don't waste any time you have with your loved ones or don't put off things you really want to do. Because we're not promised tomorrow."

Joe has had some personal setbacks along the way, so friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help support him and Lisa. You can read more about his journey in the Related Links section.

There is also a bank account set up at all Wells Fargo bank branches called the "Joe Brown Cancer Fund".