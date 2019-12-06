Former KBTX anchor Joe Brown dies after battle with cancer

Former KBTX anchor Joe Brown passed away peacefully early Friday morning. Brown was diagnosed with cancer on Valentine's Day this year and fought hard, but ultimately succumbed to his illness at 56.

Brown was born to Jerald and Cindia Brown in Madisonville and grew up in Iola and Bedias. He graduated from Madisonville High School and attended Texas State University.

In 1989, Brown joined the team at KBTX as a reporter. It was a job that would come to define a great deal of his future.

Brown left KBTX in 1990 to serve as public information officer for the City of Bryan. He worked at the city for a decade before joining Fogarty Klein Monroe, a Houston advertising and public relations firm in 2000.

In 2001, Brown was proud to return to KBTX, this time as an anchor.

From July 2001 through July 2010, Brown anchored more than 4,000 newscasts at KBTX. As an anchor, he remained a prolific reporter. Brown loved sharing the news, especially good news, with his hometown.

After KBTX, Brown served as public relations and marketing director for the former College Station Medical Center, then as a public relations manager for Methodist Health System in Dallas.

It was a face Brown knew from KBTX that became his lasting love. He married Lisa Cangelosi in 2008. She worked in the sales department at the station.

Now Lisa Cangelosi Brown, she was by Joe's side in 2019 when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Brown loved to tell a story and genuinely cared about the people of this community. The guidance he gave to a generation of journalists helped shape the future of KBTX.

In his final interview with KBTX, Brown remarked on his legacy to his longtime co-anchor and friend, Crystal Galny.

"I just hope that I've left an imprint on the community as much as the community has left their imprint on me," Brown said.

Funeral arrangements for Joe Brown are pending.