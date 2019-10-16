Former NASA astronaut speaks to Bonham Elementary School students

Former astronaut Ed Lu spoke with local elementary students on Wednesday at Bonham Elementary School.

“I am a part of the Association of Space Explorers community, and we have an annual meeting in Houston,” said Lu. “We spread out on community day and visit as many local schools as we can.”

Lu said he enjoys giving back to the surrounding communities and talking to children about his time at NASA.

Lu spent 12 years at NASA, went on 3 missions, and logged over 206 days in space.

“I love when kids tell me they want to be an astronaut,” said Lu. “I hope as many of them get to see the Earth from that point of view.”

“I think it’s important to visit schools because you can have an impact on these children because we all came from different backgrounds,” said Lu. “It’s important for the kids to see that astronauts come in all different shapes, sizes, and flavors.”

Lu will continue to speak to schools every year and plans on encouraging kids along the way.