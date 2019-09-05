Former NYPD officer discusses new 9/11 exhibit at the Arts Council

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is commemorating the 9/11 Terror Attacks with a new exhibit called Ground Zero 360.

On Saturday, September 7, you can see the exhibit for free during First Responders Day. The Arts Council is inviting local first responders and their families to the exhibit where they will serve refreshments.

"We just want people to take time and reflect on the exhibit and thank our local first responders for what they do," said Brian Blake with the Arts Council.

In addition to photographs, the exhibit will include items from police and firefighters who died, as well as steel and granite from the World Trade Center and the Freedom Tower.

The exhibit opens on September 6 at 10:00 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Visit the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley website for more details.