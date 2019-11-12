Former President George H.W. Bush and Aggie Bonfire

Aggieland is set to mark two moments in history in November. The first is the Bonfire collapse of 1999. On November 18, 1999, the stack fell, killing 12 students and injuring dozens more.

On November 30, 2018, Former President George H.W. Bush died. Days later, he would be buried behind his presidential library and museum on the Texas A&M University campus.

Ironically, the two are connected through one man.

It was another November day, this time in 1997, that the Brazos Valley made headlines. On November 7, 1997, Texas A&M welcomed former President George H.W. Bush to campus and opened his presidential library and museum. The country watched as all of its former leaders and current president celebrated in College Station.

Two years later, another November day would thrust the college town back into the headlines. On November 18, 1999, at 2:42 a.m., the Bonfire stack collapsed.

What would have been the burning symbol for the Aggie spirit, lay in a pile. 12 students died. Dozens more were injured.

Thousands of people found themselves drawn to the stack site. They left small notes, flowers, and even their Aggie rings. President Bush felt that same call.

Hours after the collapse, Mr. Bush showed up at the stack site to take it all in. Reporters at the site immediately noticed and surrounded him. As one reporter started to ask him a question, the president spoke.

"I'll tell you one thing, the spirit of this school is absolutely unbelievable," said Bush.

President Bush told reporters he'd never seen the Bonfire burn in person. He and his family were planning to attend that year. He said that many people asked him to speak at a memorial, but he couldn't.

"I'm no good at this kind of thing," the president admitted, saying he spoke to some of the families of the 12 students killed. He told the reporters "I just wanted to be there for our whole family."

"We just feel at home here. We have an apartment here at the library and we spend, Barbara and I spend as much time as we can. So maybe that gives us a special feeling as to what some of these families are going through," said Bush.

"It's pretty tough right now for these students but they're strong it's amazing strength and the spirit of this school, of this university."

In the hours after the collapse, President Bush didn't come to campus as the former leader of our nation. He came as a friend and neighbor. Years later, he would talk about the emotions he felt during that visit.

"It was more than just feeling the anxiety about the loss of human life and feeling the anxiety, at that moment about the kids that were still in the hospital and all of that. It was more than that. It was the tradition that meant a lot, coming under great strain and great angst. So it was a combination of concern for individual students, concern for their families and concern for the tradition one of the traditions that makes Texas A&Msuch a great university," said Bush.

The memorial dedicated to the 12 students that died in the collapse sits just on the other side of campus from the final resting place of the 41st President of the United States.

Two moments in time connected by the Aggie spirit.