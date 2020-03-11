Former President's Home torn down on Texas A&M campus

A part of Texas A&M's campus has been torn down to make room for something new.

The former President's Home, finished in 1965, was demolished as part of new construction.

The school broke ground on the new Aggie Park at the end of February. The new park is a 20-acre green space designed to add more entertainment and study areas to campus.

School officials say key elements of the President's Home will be preserved for future use.

Aggie Park is planned to open in 2022.

