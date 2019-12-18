Former Silk Stocking Gentlemen's Club to be torn down this week

The former Silk Stocking Gentleman's Club is scheduled to be torn down this week.

Four years ago the property was seized by the state for failure to pay back taxes and has been closed ever since.

The new owner Ron Smith tells KBTX they hope to start demolition Thursday morning.

He is redeveloping the site into a new retail strip off Highway 6 near Aggieland Carpet One.

The City of College Station confirmed Wednesday afternoon the permits have been issued for the demolition.

