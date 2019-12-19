Former Silk Stocking gentlemen's club demolished

A longtime eyesore in College Station is now just a memory.

Thursday morning the former Silk Stocking Gentlemen's Club was torn down to make way for new retail development.

The business created controversy when it was open as the only strip club in the area. In December 2015, the State of Texas seized the club for failure to pay taxes. Even though the site is now a pile of rubble, the state will is seeking tax money from the previous owners.

The state comptroller's office says as of Thursday the former owner, Blue Dolphin Club, Inc., still owes $228,692.75. They include a sexually oriented business fee, mixed beverage sales tax, and mixed beverage gross receipts.

The former Silk Stocking came down in just over an hour Thursday morning with a single excavator doing the demolition.

"There's been a lot of people in the community that cared that really wanted to see it gone and didn't want to have their kids passing by seeing this type of business in this kind of area," said Ron Smith, owner of Aggieland Carpet One. Smith bought the vacant property in early 2017.

His plans to redevelop the site have taken longer than he wanted. He said the city required him to reduce the size of his new retail center to 10,000 square feet.

"Well, I hope that you know sometime in the next month or so we have approval to develop the site from the city," he said.

College Station city officials told KBTX a significant amount of 100-year floodplain is at the rear of the property that was rezoned in January 2018 to Natural Areas Protected. At that time the front of the property was rezoned to General Commercial.

The former Silk Stocking site is the only area zoned for adult entertainment in town. The city has to designate a spot by law, but Smith doesn't anticipate a similar business here.

"It can be used for that in the future but as long as we own it it’s not going to be used for that and that’s the important thing to us," said Smith.

"It was an eyesore," said Steven Greene who co-owns Urban Optics next door and is their Office Manager.

"To see it now everybody is pretty excited because it means things are kind of moving in the right direction," he said.

Greene said they plan to move into the new retail building once it's up.

"Well for those visiting Aggieland to not drive by and see this ugly pink gentlemen's sign as they are entering town I think is great for everybody in town," said Greene.

"Today we're able to get rid of it and have a new beginning for our community and have a new retail center," said Claudia Smith, Ron Smith's husband with Aggieland Carpet One.

Ron's wife Claudia wants the attention from this demolition to help raise awareness of human trafficking in our area. Smith said their business is asking residents to support local causes like UnboundBCS.

"It’s a problem we have that happens everywhere not only in big cities but also here in our backyard," said Claudia Smith.

"I'm happy to see this day come," added Ron Smith.

"Were just glad to get this type of business out of the community. It’s Been a hard thing to do but we’re happy that it’s being done. I had a lot of people asking when is it going to come down? When is that eyesore of College Station finally going to go away and finally it’s happening," said Smith.

He added he also wanted the building demolished so that he wouldn't have to pay higher taxes on the property.

"It wasn’t officially condemned but the building itself was in very bad condition and we were still paying taxes on it and my hope is by tearing it down I no longer have to pay taxes on the building itself," said Smith.

The state comptroller's office said Thursday the attorney general is trying to collect taxes still owed by the former owners, but they haven't had much luck.

Ron Smith hopes his new development will be completed in about a year's time.