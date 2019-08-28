Former Somerville bus driver sentenced after leaving child on bus

A former Somerville school bus driver has pleaded guilty to leaving a child on a bus in January.

Timothy Galbreath, 53, was originally charged with negligence and endangering a child, which is a felony, according to Burleson County authorities.

But in a plea agreement this week, Galbreath officially pleaded guilty to a reckless deadly conduct charge, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, according to Julie Renkin with the District Attorney's Office.

Galbreath will be required to pay a $2,500 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

The DA says a grand jury asked the court to not make Galbreath a felon, and the family of the child was notified of the agreement and told the incident was not an intentional act.