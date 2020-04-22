Former Texas A&M football player charged with strangling a woman

College Station police have arrested Vernon Jackson, 20, for assault family violence strangulation.

According to online police records, Jackson went over to a woman’s home on March 4 to look for his wallet. While he was there, he demanded the woman give him the passcode to her phone.

The police report says that the woman denied Jackson's request, and then Jackson repeatedly choked her and prevented her from breathing. He also allegedly slammed her head against the floor.

The woman reportedly had bruises on her arms and throat. Jackson told police the argument never got physical.

Jackson was recruited to play football for Texas A&M University in 2018. Texas A&M Athletics confirms Jackson is an enrolled student at A&M but hasn’t played football since his injury last year.

Officials with the athletic department say protocol will be enacted following these allegations.