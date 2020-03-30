Former Texas A&M University president William Mobley dies

Texas A&M University has confirmed former school president William Mobley has died after battling cancer. According to his obituary, he passed away in Austin on March 25 after fighting bile duct cancer for 18 months.

Mobley served as president of the university from 1988 until his promotion to chancellor of the A&M system in 1993. He resigned from the position in 1994 and returned to teaching.

Mobley was a key part of planning the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library on campus.

Mobley’s name will be called April 21 in the Worldwide Roll Call of Aggie Muster names.