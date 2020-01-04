Former employee speaks out after sudden closure of local salon

A former employee of Regis Salon in Post Oak Mall is speaking out after the salon's sudden closure earlier this week.

Stephanie Portales worked at Regis for nearly 16 years and says things were going great at the salon just a few weeks ago.

"We got new computers; we got a new online appointment availability, which we did not have before. Everything was looking up and there were a lot of great promises,” said Portales.

Portales says those promises included a new pay scale and was told these changes were coming on January 1.

Instead, on December 30, she received a phone call saying the salon was closing.

"We were told, all your stuff has to be gone, gate closed. Done deal,” said Portales. “We were all just so disappointed and really in shock and didn’t really have a plan. We just needed to grab our stuff and go,” said Portales.

The Beautiful Group owned multiple locations of Regis Salons all across the country. They closed down 300 locations Tuesday.

"It was very shocking, and thankfully I know a couple of people in town who own salons and they were really quick to message me,” Portales said.

Portales now works at Ami Beauty Studio, just down the road from the mall. She says she is one of the lucky ones who were able to land on her feet immediately.

"For the new stylists in the industry, where do you go? What do you do? I think anyone, whether you are established in your career or not, finding out something like this suddenly is just shocking,” said Portales.

Mastercuts, another salon inside the mall that was owned by The Beautiful Group shut down as well. A shoe store is replacing its storefront. There is no word yet on what will replace Regis Salon's storefront.

