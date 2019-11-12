Former first granddaughters bring new children’s book to College Station

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is honored to welcome Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush on Saturday, November 16, for a special book signing.

Their first children's book, Sisters First, illustrates the magic of sisterhood and how we are all stronger, braver, and smarter when we stick together. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and the book will be available for purchase. Limited free parking is available in lot 41.

Additional parking in lots 43, 111, and Fan Field will be $20, or free with any valid TAMU permit. For more information and to RSVP please call (979) 691-4014 or visit bush41.org.

Jenna Bush Hager is a co-host of NBC's Today Show and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope, and she co-authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life with her twin sister.

Barbara Pierce Bush is the board chair and co-founder of Global Health Corps, an organization that has mobilized more than one thousand young leaders who take an innovative approach to solve some of the world's biggest global health challenges.

Located on the campus of Texas A&M University, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is part of the National Archives and Records Administration's Presidential Libraries system.

The Bush Library and Museum is located at 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the exceptions of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The museum is fully handicapped accessible. For more information, call 979-691-4000 or visit bush41.org.

By David Anaya, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director of Marketing and Communications