Former inmate files civil lawsuit against Burleson County authorities

The attorney representing a former Burleson County inmate has filed a civil lawsuit against the county, city of Caldwell, and former sheriff Thomas Norsworthy.

New accusations and details of a series of events involving Somerville resident Chester Jackson, Jr. were made public on Monday in a civil lawsuit filed.

The suit also names the deputy who arrested Chester Jackson on a public intoxication charge in April 2019 and the former Caldwell police officer was seen on body camera footage shoving Jackson when he was handcuffed inside a jail cell.

The suit filed on Monday by Houston-based attorney U.A. Lewis, claims Jackson's rights were violated on multiple levels and is entitled to punitive and exemplary damages.

It also asks that Burleson County and the City of Caldwell be made to apologize for what happened and implement policies and procedures that would prevent it from happening again.

Jackson's parents say authorities failed to recognize that their son was having a mental crisis on the evening on his arrest, even after they were made aware of his condition.

The lawsuit also makes a claim that the Justice of the Peace who presided over Jackson's magistrate hearing threatened him with a rope. The petition filed says the judge claimed: "he had a rope for guys that act like Chester."

This is the first time that claim has been made public and KBTX has reached out to the Judge for comment on the accusation.

The suit also says Robert Baucom, the former Caldwell police officer who shoved Jackson while he was handcuffed, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of official oppression and was sentenced to one-year probation and can never serve as an officer again.

Jackson's head hit a concrete wall and toilet after being shoved during that incident at the jail.

The following day he was taken by Burleson County deputies to a psychiatric hospital in Austin where he was then put on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Lewis.

Jackson has also made claims that he was sexually assaulted while in custody at the Burleson County jail.

Lewis said on Monday Jackson's condition has improved and he's no longer in an intensive care unit.

He is facing a felony charge of assaulting a public servant for allegedly biting one of the jail staff when he was their custody last year.

KBTX has reached out to attorneys for Burleson County, the city of Caldwell, and the Justice of the Peace accused of making the rope comment.

Norsworthy abruptly resigned as Burleson County sheriff last October citing personal reasons.