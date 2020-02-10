President George H.W. Bush and others to be honored at Four Chaplains Awards

This week, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is expecting some big guests for an honorary event.

On Thursday, George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush will be recognized with the gold medallion. Additionally, their grandson George P. Bush will receive the bronze medallion. Past recipient Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale will be on hand to present the medal.

The Santa Fe police officers responding to the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting will also be recognized with the lifesaving medallion.

This event is free and open to the public, and reservations can be made by calling (979) 691-4014 or sending an email to reservations.bush@nara.gov.

