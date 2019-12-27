Brenham man has fond memories of former radio host Don Imus

A local man is remembering his time working with Don Imus on the front gate of his ranch.

Arthur Miller met Imus nearly three years ago after being contracted to build a part of his ranch. Since then, Miller says they grew a bond and understanding.

"When he wanted something he would call you, tell you, 'Hey, this is broke can you fix it? Yes?’ Click. He is a character,” said Miller.

Miller says he has fond memories working with the former radio host.

"I will say that Don is pretty much like he was on the radio, no filters, but that’s what makes it different. He does have a real caring heart though, and a lot of people don't know about that,” said Miller.

He says that heart showed just a couple of weeks ago when Imus gave him his last token of friendship, the Imus family Christmas card.

“It is really sad, you know. I mean, I am going to miss the subtle insults and his character. I will miss that because it’s not going to be the same going out there anymore,” said Miller.

Don Imus passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 79.

