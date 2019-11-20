Former reality show contestant makes appearance at Texas A&M BUILD's worksite

Former reality show contestant stopped by Texas A&M's BUILD worksite on Wednesday.

BUILD is a student-led organization that constructs portable medical clinics that are sent around the world.

Not only was Cam Ayala a contestant on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor In Paradise," but he is also a former Aggie.

A student in the BUILD group reached out to Ayala, asking if he would come and support the organization, and he said it was a no brainer.

"Being in the medical field now, I just felt that it was the perfect opportunity to lend some support and see how I can get involved," said Ayala. "I used some of my contacts in the Aggie Network that could donate and make this thing blow up even more next fall."

Ayala had a catchphrase on the show, "ABC: Always Be Cam." He decided it was fitting to create a new one for BUILD, "ABC: Aggies Build Clinics."