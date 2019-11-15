Former reporters look back on Aggie Bonfire collapse

Aside from first responders, local reporters were some of the first on the scene the morning of Aggie Bonfire collapse in 1999.

Journalists cover thousands of stories a year, but this one is still fresh on their minds 20 years later. On the morning of November 18, 1999, thousands of viewers tuned into KBTX to hear the unthinkable. There was no Facebook, no Twitter, and no picture messaging in 1999. Journalists in Aggieland were among the first to bear witness to the tragedy unfolding.

“Golly, that was a defining moment that I can just remember every detail like it was yesterday,” said Mike Wright, former KBTX morning anchor.

In 1999, Mike Wright anchored Brazos Valley This Morning.

“I stayed on set for nine hours straight, without a break, without commercial interruption,” Wright said.

Local media was in charge of giving the heartbreaking updates through the day.

“We had people who had lost their children and to confirm that and mention any names on air was gut-wrenching,” Wright said.

“I remember reaching over on the nightstand to grab the phone with this sick feeling in my stomach that something bad must have happened for me to be getting a call at two-something in the morning,” said former editor at The Eagle, Donnis Baggett.

Baggett knew people wanted to know what the reporters knew, but they were grieving, too.

“When somebody that lives in your hometown suffers, you suffer along with them. Whether you’re in the media or not,” Baggett continued. “That day, there were no print reporters, TV reporters, radio reporters, wire service reporters. There were reporters. We were all just trying to get the story.”

On the radio, Jay Socol worked as WTAW’s news director.

“It was crisis mode immediately for us,” Socol said.

As an Aggie himself, Socol said the emotions were high for every reporter that day.

“Twenty years have gone by, but the emotions haven’t left,” Socol continued. “If you hear a quiver in the voice, or see a tear trickle down the cheek. That’s called being a human.”

Socol said the Bonfire collapse hit differently for him than any other incidents he covered as a journalist.

“There were various crashes and derailments homicides and things like that, but nothing of the scope of Aggie Bonfire,” Socol said.

Local reporters had a responsibility that stretched beyond Aggieland that day.

“We were the first line of defense,” Baggett continued. “We were on the scene first, local media. So the rest of the world was depending on local reporters and editors to get the story covered well and get it covered right.”

In the aftermath of the collapse, the world saw what Aggies were truly about.

“To see the community come together and rally around A&M and those affected was the defining moment for me having been in this community a very long time,” Wright said.