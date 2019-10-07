Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship makes open plea in court

A former theater arts instructor at an area high school will soon learn his sentence after making an open plea in court Monday on a charge related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Gregory Michael Stanley made the open plea in Judge Kyle Hawthorne's courtroom, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office. Following a Presentence Investigation Report, a punishment hearing will be set by the court.

Stanley, 46, was arrested in 2015 by College Station police following a report by a 17-year-old College Station High School student who claimed Stanley initiated unwanted sexual contact with him at the teacher's home.

Stanley was placed on administrative leave by CSISD following the arrest.