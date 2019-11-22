Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship withdraws guilty plea

A former College Station teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has asked a Brazos County judge to withdraw his guilty plea.

On October 7, Gregory Stanley pleaded guilty to a charge of improper relationship with a student and asked the court to order a pre-sentence investigation and report.

In a motion filed Monday, Stanley's attorney says he denied the state's accusations and asked the judge to withdraw his plea. Judge Kyle Hawthorne granted the motion and Stanley's trial is now set for February.

Stanley is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a 17-year-old high school student at the teacher's home in 2015.