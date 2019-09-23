Four arrested following fights at Huntsville businesses

Four people were arrested in Huntsville following two separate fights at area businesses over the weekend.

On Friday, Huntsville police say they found Deion Williams, 20, and Herbert Brown of Huntsville fighting at some local clubs.

Both were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to Lt. Barnes with the Huntsville Police Department.

A short time later, a second fight happened at a fast-food restaurant parking lot on Interstate 45

Police say two women, Brittany Greggs, 29 and Wendi Allen, 20, both of Huntsville, were yelling at each other but then started punching each other.

Both were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to police.

Police add they both had outstanding warrants for other unrelated charges.