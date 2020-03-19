Four cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

A total of four cases of COVID-19 has been reported to the Brazos County Health District as of Thursday morning.

At this time, investigations are being conducted. All cases are believed to be travel related.

The first case reported to the BCHD was a female in her 20s who traveled to Spain. This case was reported on Mar. 17. Her symptoms are mild, and she is isolated in her home. She was commended by the BCHD for her early isolation as soon as she returned from her travels. It has been reported that she had contact with only three people and those individuals have been informed and are self-isolating.

On Mar. 18, two cases were reported to the BCHD. A male in his 60s who traveled to Colorado is self-isolating at home. The other case is a female in her 20s who traveled to New York. Texas A&M University has confirmed she is a student at the university. The student does not live on campus and has not returned to campus since her travels. She is currently self-isolating.

The most recent case was reported on Mar. 19. The case is a female in her 50s who has traveled to Colorado and is currently isolating at home.

The BCHD has stated more information will be available at a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

Grimes County confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on Mar. 18. The patient is a male in his 50s. It is believed he contracted the virus while traveling out of the country but it has not been released where. he has said that he hasn't had contact with anyone since returning to his home in Grimes County.