Four dead after car crash near Lake Somerville

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say four people died after being struck head-on by another driver Saturday night two miles south of Somerville.

According to the report, Ignacio Aviles, 37, from Brenham was traveling south on LBJ Drive when he struck a guardrail and hit another vehicle driving north around 11 p.m. All four people in the other vehicle died.

The victims have been identified as Chase Sowders, 18, from San Antonio; Jasmine Maxwell, 18, from Somerville; Payton Francis, 6, from Somerville; and Justin Richard, 37, from Houston. Two of the passengers were not wearing a seat belt.

DPS says Aviles is in critical condition at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan. No word yet on if alcohol was involved or if speed was a factor or if Aviles will face charges. The listed speed limit on that road is 45 miles per hour.

