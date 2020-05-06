Four local inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19

As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says five employees and 23 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19 across the state.

TDCJ reported on April 28 that Nathaniel Morgan, 77, was pronounced dead at Hospital Galveston where he had been being treated for COVID-19. He had been assigned to the Wynne Unit in Huntsville but was taken to Hospital Galveston suffering from shortness of breath on April 22. It was there that he tested positive for COVID-19.

TDCJ says Morgan, serving a life sentence out of Tarrant County, suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions.

Morgan died on April 24. His family declined to have an autopsy performed, however, COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

Vaughn Harvey, 70, also died at Hospital Galveston after testing positive for COVID-19. Harvey was serving a life sentence out of Smith County at the Wynne Unit.

Harvey went to a local hospital on April 22, was tested for COVID-19 the same day, and then transferred to Hospital Galveston on April 23. Harvey died on April 26.

Harvey’s family also declined an autopsy, but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

On May 1, TDCJ said Paul Brown passed away April 26 after testing positive for COVID-19. Brown was taken to Hospital Galveston from the Wynne Unit on April 18 suffering from possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Brown’s family refused an autopsy but there is evidence to suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death. Brown, 55, had served 7 years of a 50-year sentence out of Orange County.

On May 5, TDCJ reported that Danilo Garza, 65, died May 4 at Hospital Galveston. Garza had served 31 years of a life sentence out of Cameron County.

Garza was tested for COVID-19 on April 20 and those results came back positive.

Garza was transported from the Eastham Unit in Houston County on April 28 to Hospital Galveston after his condition worsened. Garza’s family declined an autopsy, but COVID-19 is a likely cause of death.

In total, there are 482 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,299 offenders who have tested positive. Five employees and 23 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19.

There are now 66 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.

There are an additional 14 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. Three other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.

Currently, 20,510 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

