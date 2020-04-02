Four members of College Station Fire Department told to self-quarantine

The City of College Station has confirmed four staff members of the fire department are being self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19.

The city says they're not showing symptoms and the self-quarantine is only for precaution at this point.

There is no word as to when they were exposed, or if they were in contact with anyone else in the community before self-isolating.

In a statement, the city said, “Out of an abundance of caution, these individuals are following department protocols, approved by medical advisors, to self-quarantine.”

The city says that this is not causing any staffing issues nor the department’s ability to respond to emergency calls.