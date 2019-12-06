Four men arrested for illegal gambling operation inside Bryan home

Four men were arrested in Bryan this week accused of running an illegal gambling business inside a home.

After months of investigating, police shut down the alleged operation this week. The home is on West 18th Street in North Bryan.

Sixteen video slot machines were seized.

Police said their investigation into illegal activity started in September.

Ronald Dunn and Chris Hartfield of Bryan and Khanh Nguyen and Dung Phan of Arlington are accused of engaging in organized criminal activity for illegal gambling inside the house. The four were arrested following a search warrant.

"Our Directed Deployment Team started investigating a house on West 18th Street and an investigation like this is very lengthy," said Officer Kelley McKethan of the Bryan Police Department.

"They have to get enough evidence to be able to get into the house or get a search warrant on the house. Just the other day they were able to get a search warrant and they went into the house and they were able to seize multiple gambling machines," she said.

"When you bring that type of crime into the neighborhood, it brings you the potential for other offenses to occur," said McKethan.

Neighbors told KBTX they noticed lots of people coming and going from the home.

Last month, investigators doing surveillance said 34 vehicles and people came and went over a five hour period

Police said Dunn led people where to park, while Hartfield was living in the home. Investigators said Nguyen fixed the machines while Phan ran them.

None of the neighbors or nearby residents would talk to KBTX on camera, but some were surprised by the activity. We talked to one man who said he'd gambled at the house.

Officers said people playing the machines could get cash payouts for their winnings.

"That's where it starts getting illegal," said McKethan.

Police said it's very unusual for gambling machines to be found in a home in the community. Illegal machines have been found in businesses and convenience stores in the area in the past.

Three men are still in the Brazos County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Ronald Dunn posted $13,000 bond Friday.