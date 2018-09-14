Four men arrested in Bryan police undercover prostitution sting

Four men are facing charges after an undercover sting and more arrests could be on the way.

On Thursday, the Bryan Police Department Directed Deployment Team executed a several hour prostitution sting where an officer posed as a woman online. The undercover officers with Bryan Police caught four men looking to pay women for sex.

"I was very surprised. I'm going to be honest with you," said Timothy Newton, who lives nearby where the sting happened. He had no idea prostitution was a problem in our community. He and other residents support police on the crack down.

"I think I feel that if it's helping the community deter crime, because I'm always thinking when I think of prostitution, is it leading to other things," he said.

Police said they had online conversations with 30 people.

"During that investigation, they put an add online and got numerous responses from various people and ultimately wound up arresting four people who showed up to a local hotel to obtain those favors," said Officer Kelley McKethan with the Bryan Police Department.

The men are being charged with Prostitution which starts as a Class B Misdemeanor for a first offense.

"If you go into any agreement where you're negotiating sex for money then that is where it becomes illegal and an arrestable offense," said McKethan.

“Unfortunately, I mean some people don’t look at this as a major offense and they’re like combat some other types of crimes. Ultimately, you don’t know who the females are or males that are selling this trade. They could be forced into that situation. They could be using it to support other habits," she added.

"If it's against the law it's against the law. And the police are just doing their job so they gotta do what they have to do so," said Newton.

Two of the men arrested are from Bryan. One is from College Station and the other is from Yancey, a town in the San Antonio area. Police say more arrests are possible.