Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Brazos County

Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazos County on Thursday.

The Brazos County Health District said there were no new deaths associated with the virus in the last 24 hours. Total deaths remain at 16.

There have been 197 cases confirmed in the county.

There are 91 active cases. 90 patients have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Seven people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

The next press conference is Thursday, April 30, at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry this press conference live on television, our website, and the KBTX Media Facebook page.

