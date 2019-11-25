Four teenagers injured in rollover crash in College Station

Four teenagers were injured early Monday morning following a one-vehicle rollover.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Pebble Creek Parkway near Muirfield Court.

Police say all four occupants of the Mustang were 19-year-olds and two had possible serious injuries.

College Station police say the Mustang was traveling northbound on Pebble Creek and when it approached a westbound bend at the top of a crest, the car left the roadway and crashed through a metal fence before ending up in a ditch on the east side of the road.

The vehicle rolled over during the crash. The driver had not been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The three passengers wore seatbelts and were not ejected.

The driver was issued a citation for Failure to Control Speed.

Alcohol was not a suspected factor in this crash.