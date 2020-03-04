Four women named KBTX 2020 Jefferson Award winners

Four outstanding women are being recognized for their work in our community by KBTX.

The winners of the 2020 Jefferson Awards are Marsha Kocurek, Jeanette Phariss, Mary Jo Prince, and Shannon Long.

Kocurek helped establish a Boys and Girls Club in Caldwell. Phariss is a lifelong community volunteer and former Texas A&M University employee. Prince is a traffic safety educator with the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. Long founded Chrissy's Closet at College Station ISD.

These four winners were chosen from a field of applicants, all submitted by friends or community members.

The Jefferson Awards will air on KBTX on April 30.