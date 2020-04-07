Fourth grader’s Zoom class conference interrupted by pornographic video, Fla. mom says

For many of us working and schooling from home, video conferencing is our new way of interacting with coworkers and classmates.

A Florida mom says her son's Zoom class was interrupted by pornography. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

One Florida mother said she was shocked when her fourth grader’s class video call was interrupted by pornography.

“He was logged in. I was doing the dishes, then I started hearing bad words,” Claudia Reyes said. “So I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you in the class or are you in something else?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m on the class.’”

Concerned about what she was hearing, she ran over to the laptop. That’s when Reyes said she saw a pornographic video playing on the screen.

"I put my hand on the other side of the screen so he wouldn't see anything, but I could see the other kids' faces and they were, like, shocked," Reyes said.

Similar to photobombing, this new trend is called “Zoombombing.” It’s when a stranger jumps on a conference call and derails it, but it can be hard to figure out who that person is and how to shut it down.

"At first I didn't know what to do,” Reyes said. “My first reaction was to cover the screen, but then I closed the laptop and I could still hear them."

Zoom said it went from 10 million users last year to nearly 200 million by March of this year, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed more people online.

And while Zoom was focused on that influx, the company said it fell short on users’ privacy and security expectations.

"I mean, the kids are already going through a lot, like having to do this from home, and then this on top of that, it's crazy," Reyes said.

Zoom said there are several ways you can protect your meetings: Never publicly share the personal meeting ID, only allow signed-in users to join via an email invite, and lock the meeting down completely to outsiders once everyone is in.

