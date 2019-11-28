Franklin Food Pantry gearing up for holiday season

The KBTX Food for Families Food Drive kicks off next week, helping raise money and collect canned goods for local food pantries.

One of the places benefiting from the food drive is the Franklin Food Pantry.

Earlier this year, an EF-3 tornado swept through the city of Franklin, damaging more than 50 structures, including the food pantry.

"The whole roof on this side was out, the roll-up door was pushed in, and there was damage up towards the front,” said Jerry Redden with the Franklin Food Pantry.

Though the structure is rebuilt, there are still big needs in Franklin as the city continues to rebuild.

"Since the tornado, we have used our inventory down to just almost nothing. We have kind of had to start all over restocking,” said Cheryl Redden with the Franklin Food Pantry.

Now more than ever, this food pantry says they need donations to serve its community.

"We used to offer two breakfast foods to each family, we’ve had to cut back to one. The ramen noodles, we used to offer six, we’ve had to cut from 6 back to 3,” said Cheryl.

More than 160 families rely on the Franklin Food Pantry to eat this holiday. The food pantry says it would not be possible without volunteers and help from the community.

"It’s hard to realize until you really get involved in a food pantry that there is such a need in every community,” said Cheryl.

The Franklin Food Pantry says they are running low on items like oatmeal, cereal, and spaghetti.

The KBTX Food for Families Food Drive is on Wednesday, December 4.

