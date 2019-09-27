Franklin ISD resumes normal activities following brief lockout

The Superintendent of Franklin ISD tells KBTX the school district has lifted a brief lockout of the schools due to a law enforcement incident in town.

The action was taken in the noon hour and announced on the school district's Facebook page just after 12:30 p.m. At 12:50 p.m. the superintendent said the situation had been contained and school activities are back to normal.

The lockout was due to a shooting investigation in Franklin. One suspect is in custody, according to law enforcement.