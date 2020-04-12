Franklin church leaning on faith during coronavirus, one year after tornado

One year ago on April 13, the city of Franklin was rattled when an EF-3 tornado ripped through the community. Lives changed for the small city that is home to less than 2,000 people.

Now, they're adjusting to another new norm amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The doors at South New Hope Missionary Baptist Church were open Sunday morning, but one year ago the church sustained minor damage from a devastating tornado.

“It was like a war zone. Houses were totally torn down; the street was cluttered with trees and power lines,” said Pastor Tommy Moton of South New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

At the time, Pastor Moton leaned into his faith and the congregation leaned into him.

“He promised never to leave us nor forsake us. So that hope is what we held onto until we’ve gotten what we’re looking for and we’re still moving, we’re still building, we’re not going to quit,” Pastor Moton said.

There are 30 members of South New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. On this Easter Sunday, there was only one person in the pews.

“I think we’ve been blessed as a community,” said Deacon of South New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Ferman Richard.

As the memory of last year’s storm lingers in Franklin, Deacon Richard says they’re now waiting for a new storm to pass.

“Sometimes we might not understand why he does things, but we just have to have faith. And we still have that faith in this community,” Deacon Richard continued. “It’s going to be alright. Even though we can’t come together today and worship together, we know God is still in control.”

In the meantime, Pastor Moton says God provided then, and he believes God will provide again.

“Because of what he did for us last year helps us to know that he can help us through this year. He’s the same yesterday, today, and forever,” Pastor Moton said.

Right now, the church is posting the sermons online for the congregation until they can gather again.

