Franklin community continues to rebuild one year after tornado

The Franklin community is reflecting on the past and looking at rebuilding their future.

One year ago on April 13, 2019 a catastrophic E-F 3 tornado hit right in the heart of Franklin.

A lot has changed here since the tornado tore through the city's southside. You can see lots of new homes going up and damaged churches have made repairs or rebuilt. The tornado that came through this path destroyed more than 60 buildings with winds over 136 miles-an-hour.

"We've made incredible strides I think. I would love for you to go through the south side of town that was most hit and just see the difference. We've had a lot of new homes go in over there. People are, they started the next week building back so it's been really good," said Mayor Molly Hedrick of Franklin.

"Ok this house was completely destroyed and she's rebuilding. We're so happy to see that it will be really nice next door," said Hedrick as she walked through some of the tornado's path area.

"Across the street is the church they had just completed the church when the tornado hit and they're working very hard trying to put it back in shape," she said as she walked on Calvert Street.

"That was a pretty devastating day. I think as a community we've bounced back pretty well," said Investigator Karen Box with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

Box has lived in Franklin for more than 20 years. One year ago she was rescuing residents.

“That's one thing today with Franklin they will rally around those that need the help and that happened that day and continue today," she said. "I think as a whole the community was very blessed. I believe there were some injuries but no deaths," said Box.

Churches here in Franklin have raised more than $90,000 for rebuilding efforts. Rev. Polly Standing with Franklin United Methodist Church said another community fund has already given out more than $65,000.

"I think the hard thing is that, so often, these kind of disasters happen in the poorest of areas and that was devastating. But it also meant that there were those who still had resources who were able to help," she said.

Mayor Hedrick added they are so thankful for all the volunteers from near and far and other local governments who helped with cleanup and getting things back to normal.

"I don't know that there's a way to really prepare for a tornado... But we now know certainly how do deal with it, who to call, who to get in to deal with the aftermath," she said.

Leaders in Franklin tell us a couple of families still have been unable to rebuild. Rev. Standing said they are still working on funds for Habitat For Humanity to help with building costs and funding to assist with household needs.