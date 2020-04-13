One year later: Franklin man reflects on damage caused by tornado

Many Franklin residents are remembering the day an EF-3 tornado destroyed part of their city last year.

Just east of Franklin, Andy Harris says he remembers taking shelter in his home.

Harris says there were trees down all around his property, damage to his roof and shattered windows.

It’s been a year now but Harris says he still has some clean up left. He's thankful hundreds of community members helped clear most of the damage.

“It was just amazing to see the outpouring of help, of kindness and of love. That’s probably the greatest things I saw through my eyes was the love that everyone had,” said Harris.

Harris says he's thankful no one was seriously hurt that day.

“Today is very bittersweet, surreal. I've gone for a walk, done some praying, thought about and reflected on the pass 365 days. It definitely given me a new perspective on life,” said Harris.

Harris says he didn’t take the storms seriously that day until things started to get bad. He wants to remind others to stay alert and listen to weather warnings.

