Freddie Medina and Earl Gray are vying for the Brazos County Attorney spot

Current Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson is retiring, and two local attorneys believe they’re the best fit for his role.

Official Brazos County votes aren’t in yet, but Republican candidate Earl Gray led the entire night as he faced off against Eric Quisenberry. On the Democratic side, Freddie Medina ran uncontested in the primary.

Medina said his day was calm, but he knows it’s going to be a good race moving forward.

“I’ve known Earl Gray for a very long time, and he’s a very good friend of mine, and it’s going to be really weird to run against him,” said Medina.

Medina said he’s ready to represent Brazos County as the attorney.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, that won’t be hard to do,” said Medina. “I will represent the people because I’m one of us.”

Gray said he was thankful for all of the help he received from the community.

“We felt pretty confident with all of our support and all of our individuals out there that were backing us and doing so much work,” said Gray.

Gray said he felt confident about the primary and is ready for November.

“Moving forward, we’re going to take care of this community,” said Gray. “Safety is going to be the number one priority, and I have the resources to allocate that.”