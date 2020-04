Burleson County, with the help of the Texas National Guard, will be testing residents for COVID-19 on Monday, April 27.

The testing will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but residents must be approved beforehand for the test. Click here to fill out the form for approval, or call 512-883-2400.

Testing itself will be held at the Burleson County Fairgrounds.