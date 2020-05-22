Free Music Friday: Abbey Brown & the Sound

Abbey Brown & the Sound stopped by First News at Four to help us fundraise for the Brazos Valley Food Bank as part of our Free Music Friday virtual benefit concert series.

The band hails from the Fort Worth/Arlington area.

But when they were asked on short notice to come on to News 3 and help benefit the Brazos Valley community, they dropped everything to put on a show and raise money for a great cause.

The band consists of:

Abbey Brown-Lead Vocals

Rich Doty- Bass, Guitar, Vocals

Denny Rybacki- Banjo, Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Matt Simpson- Percussion, Vocals

While playing mostly cover songs, the band finds ways to uniquely impress their own brand of gritty Texan pizazz on each and every performance.

Check out the band on their Facebook page.