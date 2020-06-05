Free Music Friday: Andrew Delaney

You may not have heard of the Arlington-based musician Andrew Delaney, but that's just because he's a man of many talents.

Delaney joined First News at Four to perform his original song, Feels Like It's True.

However, playing his own music is simply a hobby for Delaney. His day job has him in the producer’s chair for recording projects by Justin Pickard, Kate Klim, and Emily Barnes.

A busy man, Delaney has self-released nine full-length albums, won numerous accolades for his writing, and had his songs recorded and performed by artists all over the United States.

Watch Andrew Delaney's full performance in the player above