Free Music Friday: Brandon Rhyder

Brandon Rhyder joins First News at Four to kick off your weekend with a little Texas Country.

For over a decade, singer-songwriter and musician Rhyder has been living the high life as one of the most celebrated music artists to come out of Texas.

Rhyder plays his original "40 Years," for us about a man he just could not forget from a hardware store some years ago.

Rhyder dropped his latest single "I Felt Good Today," in the fall of last year.

You can see him next weekend on his tour of Texas in Galveston at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe on Saturday, Jan. 25.

