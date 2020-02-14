Free Music Friday: Brother Moses

Brother Moses was formed in 2014 by a group of friends who wanted to make music in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Years later, the band has moved across the country and now records and tours out of New York with their self-described “guitar-based pop” sounds.

Brother Moses’s brand new album “Desperation Pop” drops on Mar. 6. It will be available electronically wherever you get your music.

To follow Brother Moses on social media and find out more about their national tour, see the Related Links.

For the Brother Moses's Free Music Friday performance in the KBTX studio, see the video player above.

